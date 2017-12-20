Man charged with 2nd degree murder for wreck that killed well-known employee of Mission business

The man who Mission police say drove across the median near 52nd and Metcalf Avenue in 2016 causing a wreck that killed a well-known employee of the Pride Cleaners in Mission was charged in Johnson County District Court this week.

Landunn D. Richardson, 46, faces a second degree murder charge for his role in the death of Vickie Taylor. Police say Richardson was driving southbound on Metcalf the night of Friday, Aug. 26, 2016, when he crossed the center median and hit a vehicle headed northbound. Taylor, who was alone in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She worked at the Pride Cleaners location on Broadmoor where Mission police officers take their uniforms to be cleaned, and was very active in her church. More than 500 people attended a memorial service two days after her death, and friends and family also gathered for a celebration of her life at a picnic event at Antioch Park.

Richardson made his first appearance in Johnson County District Court on the charges Tuesday. A no-go preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 4. He is being held in jail on $500,000 bond.

Richardson had been booked in Johnson County Jail on two previous occasions in recent years. He spent just under two weeks in jail in April 2015 for violating his probation. He spent a day in jail in April 2016 after being arrested for driving under the influence.