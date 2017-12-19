Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Welder picks up endorsements from Ramsey, Kander in race for District 3 nomination. Bonner Springs attorney Brent Welder picked up to significant endorsements on Monday in his bid to become the Democrats’ nominee to challenge Kevin Yoder next fall. Andrea Ramsey, who dropped out of the race Friday after word of a 2005 lawsuit that claimed she had sexually harassed an employee a dozen years ago — charges she denies — surfaced, announced her support for the Bonner Springs attorney. Former Mo. Sec. of State Jason Kander, who is now the president of the organization Let American Vote, announced he was endorsing Welder as well.

Shift away from non-partisan approach to county government would threaten stability of Johnson County, says Star editorial board. A shift away from the current non-partisan approach to management of the county toward one that was more ideologically conservative would be a negative for Johnson County, argued the Kansas City Star’s editorial board this week. “A move toward conservatism would be a huge, and roundly unwise, break from the county’s long-standing nonpartisan moorings. Partisan government effectively halves the available pool of replacements for Zacharias, leaving some potentially excellent candidates in the dust,” wrote the board. “Johnson County became a highly desirable place to live not on the back of ideological purity, but on the wings of nonpartisan political moderation.” [Was the JoCo manager ousted because he wasn’t conservative enough? — Kansas City Star]

Shawnee collecting blankets for area residents in need through Jan. 15. The city of Shawnee is hosting a blanket drive to benefit people in need this winter through Jan. 15. People with new or gently used (and freshly washed) blankets that they’re willing to donate can drop them off at Shawnee City Hall, 11110 Johnson Drive, or the fire stations at 6501 Quivira and 5840 Renner.