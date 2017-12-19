Board approves 2018-19 calendar that has Shawnee Mission classes starting Friday, Aug. 10, ending Thursday, May 23

For the second August in a row, Shawnee Mission elementary students, 7th graders and 9th graders will start their academic year on a Friday, a move that allows the district calendar to accommodate a full week break for the Thanksgiving holiday and ensure that classes are completed before Memorial Day.

The 2018-2019 school calendar approved by the board of education at Monday’s meeting sets the first day of school for students in grades 1-6, 7 and 9 at Friday, Aug. 10. Students in grades 8 and 10-12 will begin classes Monday, Aug. 13. Pre-K and kindergarten classes will start Tuesday, Aug. 14.

The last day of school for grades K-11 will be Thursday, May 23. Pre-K classes will end Wednesday, May 24.

Associate Superintendent Rick Atha told the board Monday that next year’s calendar largely mirrors the one for this academic year, including the move toward having parent-teacher conferences in evening hours so as to allow for two additional days of instruction.

“By and large, we’re getting pretty good feedback on the parent teacher conferences,”

The approach used this year and for 2018-19 also eliminates the series of incomplete weeks that frustrated parents in 2016-17.

Additionally, it allows for a full week break at Thanksgiving, with classes out from Nov. 19-23, 2018.

Spring break will be March 11-15, 2019.

The full calendar is embedded below. Click the image to enlarge it.