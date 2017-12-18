Thank You to our 1,487 subscribers

Shawnee Mission Health opens new primary care office at 75th and Mission in Prairie Village

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 18, 2017 10:55 am · Comments
Shawnee Mission Health has opened a new primary care office in Prairie Village in the recently completed building at the southeast corner of 75th Street and Mission Road.Shawnee_Primary_Care

The new location, Shawnee Mission Health’s ninth primary care practice in Johnson County, opened in November with three physicians all board-certified in family medicine. Elizabeth Volk, MD, had been practicing for Shawnee Mission in an office just a block to the north at the Village Office Center. Christopher Ehly, MD, relocated to the Prairie Village office from SMPC – Prairie Star; and Rebecca Ruble, MD, relocated from SMPC – Lenexa.

Shawnee Mission Health indicated that it intends to expand its staffing of the new Prairie Village location soon.

“In the coming months, we will be growing the team at SMPC – Prairie Village even further and offering expanded office hours, which we know is important to patients and their families,” said Shawnee Mission Physician Enterprise Chief Operating Officer Scott Woods.

