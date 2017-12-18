Shawnee Mission Health opens new primary care office at 75th and Mission in Prairie Village

The new location, Shawnee Mission Health’s ninth primary care practice in Johnson County, opened in November with three physicians all board-certified in family medicine. Elizabeth Volk, MD, had been practicing for Shawnee Mission in an office just a block to the north at the Village Office Center. Christopher Ehly, MD, relocated to the Prairie Village office from SMPC – Prairie Star; and Rebecca Ruble, MD, relocated from SMPC – Lenexa.
Shawnee Mission Health indicated that it intends to expand its staffing of the new Prairie Village location soon.
“In the coming months, we will be growing the team at SMPC – Prairie Village even further and offering expanded office hours, which we know is important to patients and their families,” said Shawnee Mission Physician Enterprise Chief Operating Officer Scott Woods.