An 82-year-old Overland Park woman was killed Sunday morning in a multi-car accident near Johnson Drive and Barker Road.

Police found Shirley Wagner deceased at the scene of the three-car crash. Two drivers were taken to area hospitals and treated for minor injuries.

Shawnee police say they’re still investigating the cause of the crash. Police closed Johnson Dr. from Barker to I-435 for a period after the crash took place around 10 a.m.