Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: What are the chances Kevin Yoder holds on to his seat in Congress next year?

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 15, 2017
Rep. Kevin Yoder at the annual parade in downtown Overland Park last year.

Andrea Ramsey’s decision to drop out of the race for the 3rd District Congressional seat sharply changes the dynamics of not only the Democratic primary but also incumbent Kevin Yoder’s strategy for holding on to his seat for a fifth term.

Many Yoder opponents thought a female candidate like Ramsey would pose a significant threat to Yoder, who continued to support Donald Trump after the release of the Access Hollywood tapes. With Ramsey out of the race, there are presently no women declared to seek the Democratic nomination.

Still, the special elections in Virginia and Alabama suggest that areas with demographics similar to those here in suburban Kansas City are abandoning Republican candidates. University of Kansas political science professor Patrick Miller said earlier this week that the results of the Alabama senate election are probably concerning to Yoder.

Who do you think is most likely to emerge from the 2018 race as the District 3 representative: Yoder, or someone else?




