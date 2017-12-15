Thank You to our 1,481 subscribers

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 15, 2017 7:33 am · Comments
Mom_Demand_Action

Local Moms Demand Action chapters mark five-year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting. More than 70 members of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in American Kansas and Missouri Chapters gathered at 43rd and State Line Road Thursday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. The group organized more than 200 demonstrations across the country, urging lawmakers to take steps to end gun violence in the country. Reverend Rose Schwab of Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church in Lenexa spoke at the rally.

Secret Santa in Shawnee gives police $10,000 to distribute to those in need. Police officers in Shawnee have had the chance to make the holidays much brighter for some local families in need this week. An anonymous citizen gave the department $10,000 and the instructions to hand it out to people in need. The Shawnee resident has given a total of $30,000 to officers to distribute over the past three years. [Shawnee PD’s Secret Santa program helps families at Christmas — KMBC]

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : NEJC morning roundup

Comments

Comments

Related

Kevin_Yoder_Olathe

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

A rendering of the planned B.E. Smith Child Development Center on the Shawnee Mission Medical Center campus in Merriam.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Photo courtesy South Orchestra Supporters.

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.