Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Local Moms Demand Action chapters mark five-year anniversary of Sandy Hook shooting. More than 70 members of the Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in American Kansas and Missouri Chapters gathered at 43rd and State Line Road Thursday to mark the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary shooting. The group organized more than 200 demonstrations across the country, urging lawmakers to take steps to end gun violence in the country. Reverend Rose Schwab of Shawnee Mission Unitarian Universalist Church in Lenexa spoke at the rally.

Secret Santa in Shawnee gives police $10,000 to distribute to those in need. Police officers in Shawnee have had the chance to make the holidays much brighter for some local families in need this week. An anonymous citizen gave the department $10,000 and the instructions to hand it out to people in need. The Shawnee resident has given a total of $30,000 to officers to distribute over the past three years. [Shawnee PD’s Secret Santa program helps families at Christmas — KMBC]