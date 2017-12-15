In stunning turn, Democrat Andrea Ramsey drops out of congressional race for Yoder’s seat

Andrea Ramsey, the retired attorney and former community health center executive who gained early momentum in the race for the 3rd Congressional District Democratic nomination, announced today she is pulling out of the race.

Ramsey said that her political opponents had launched a whisper campaign against her in regard to a lawsuit filed by an employee she fired during her time at Lab One. The employee claimed Ramsey had fired him because he refused to have a sexual relationship with her. The suit was later dropped. Ramsey said the accusations were false, and that she never had the chance to clear her name because she was not a named party.

However, word of the accusations apparently prompted the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to pull its support for Ramsey’s campaign.

“We are in a national moment where rough justice stands in place of careful analysis, nuance and due process,” Ramsey said in a statement today. “On balance, it is far more important to me that women are stepping forward to tell their stories and confront their harassers than it is to continue our campaign. But, DCCC’s decision is bad for Democratic chances to flip KS-03.”

Ramsey appeared to have been a formidable candidate, having received the early support of Emily’s List, and having a network of personal contacts that stretched from her home in southern Johnson County up to Wyandotte County, where she once ran a health clinic. The prospect of a woman running against Rep. Kevin Yoder, who supported President Donald Trump in the 2016 elections, buoyed many Democrats’ hopes that they might be able to flip the seat as the resistance to Republicans in the Trump era among suburban woman continues to grow.

Ramsey’s exit would appear to offer the greatest benefit to Prairie Village history teacher Tom Niermann, who entered the race for the Democratic nomination in July, and who was second among the Democratic candidates behind Ramsey in funds raised.

Ramsey’s full statement is below: