The man who allegedly walked into the Capitol Federal Bank at 9001 E. Santa Fe Drive in Overland Park Nov. 24 and demanded cash after brandishing a weapon was charged in federal court this week after being arrested when Overland Park police officers recognized the bike he used as a getaway vehicle.

Officers responding to a complaint at the Meineke at 75th and Metcalf Dec. 2 made contact with a man who appeared to match the description of the robber. Their suspicions increased when an officer recognized a dark blue mountain bike in the truck of the man, who had gotten into an argument with the mechanics, from surveillance photos taken at the time of the robbery.

Follow up investigations confirmed that the man, Richard Armenta, 57, had a tattoo of a spider web on his left hand — a marking seen on the hand of the bank robber in surveillance footage.

Police took Armenta into custody Dec. 5. He was charged in federal court Dec. 12.

Capitol Federal reported to FBI investigators that the robber walked away with $1,100 in cash.

Armenta was booked into Johnson County Jail twice in 2016, both times in relation to a charge of criminal damage.