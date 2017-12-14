District attorney clears officer who killed man wielding gun at Lenexa Costco

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe on Wednesday announced that his office had completed its review of the officer-involved shooting at the Lenexa Costco Nov. 26 and determined that the off-duty member of the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department who shot and killed Ronald Hunt had “acted in accordance with Kansas law as it pertains to self-defense or defense of another,” and that his actions had “saved an unknown amount of innocent lives.”

The officer, Capt. Michael Howell, was a customer inside the store the morning that Hunt entered and began brandishing a handgun, threatening to kill people in the store.

As customers began to rush for the exits, Howell engaged Hunt, identifying himself as a police officer and telling him to drop his weapon. When Hunt failed to comply, Howell shot and fatally wounded him.

The announcement from Howe is copied below: