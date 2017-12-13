Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Annual fundraiser breaks record, raises $1.2 million for new B.E. Smith Family Center at Shawnee Mission Medical Center. Shawnee Mission Medical Center’s annual Tiny Tim Holiday Fantasy event set a new fundraising record last month, raising $1.2 million that will go toward the construction of a new, $18 million facility that will provide space for therapeutic and educational programming for kids with special needs and their families. More than 1,200 guests went through the Tiny Tim Holiday Fantasy event, which is held each year at the Overland Park Convention Center.

Johnson County government exceeds United Way campaign goal. Johnson County government’s annual United Way campaign raised more than $120,000 from 378 donors, exceeding the campaign goal set earlier this year. Of note, contributions from Johnson County Library employees rose from $6,600 last year to $15,000 this year.

Jury says cops’ raid on Leawood home didn’t violate their Fourth Amendment rights. An eight person jury on Tuesday said the raid on a Leawood couples’ home on suspicion of a marijuana growing operation that found nothing illegal did not violate their Fourth Amendment rights. Robert and Adlynn Harte, former CIA employees, brought the suit against the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office after their home was raided in 2012. The deputies found lights used for growing tomato plants in the basement. [Jury Rules Against Leawood Family Whose Home Was Raided In Bungled Marijuana Search — KCUR]

Prairie Village hosting Coffee with a Cop event at Einstein Bagels Friday. The Prairie Village Police Department will host another Coffee with a Cop event this Friday, Dec. 15, starting at 7 a.m. at Einstein Bagels at the Village Shops. The events give citizens the chance to speak with law enforcement officers in an informal setting. “We hope our citizens will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” Chief Tim Schwartzkopf said. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

Blue Valley School District will expand Chinese immersion program to second elementary. The Blue Valley School District has announced that it will expand the Chinese language immersion program it launched this year at Wolf Springs Elementary to a second school, Valley Park Elementary, for 2017-2018. [Blue Valley board votes to expand Chinese immersion program, Global Language courses — Blue Valley School District]