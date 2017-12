This fall, members of Boy Scouts of America Pack 3291 broke their previous record for fall popcorn sales, topping $27,000 for the first time in pack history. On Monday, members celebrated with a messy close to their meeting.

Thirty-one scouts who hit their target popcorn sales numbers had the honor of smashing pies into the faces of pack leaders.

Did the kids enjoy it? The pictures seem to speak for themselves…

(Thanks to pack parent Christopher Smith for sending over the photos).