Doughnut Lounge will open in former El Salvadoreño space in downtown OP

Doughnut Lounge, a crullers and cocktails concept that opened in Westport in 2015, has announced expansion plans that will bring a new location to downtown Overland Park early next year.

Doughnut Lounge has signed a lease for 7926 Santa Fe Dr., the space recently vacated by El Salvadoreño, which is moving to a new space in Lenexa.

Doughnut Lounge will also be opening a new location in the northland.

The eatery features a unique menu of high-end cocktails and speciality doughnuts like the “Irish Breakfast,” a Bismark filled with an orange and whiskey marmalade. There are also savory breakfast dishes, like the traditional biscuits and gravy, and more adventurous fare, liks the DL39, a donut topped with Q39 burnt end barbeque, spinach, eggs and a BBQ hollandaise sauce.

In Westport, Doughnut Lounge is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 7 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.