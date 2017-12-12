Overland Park woman killed in apartment fire

An Overland Park woman died Monday in a fire in a second story apartment.

Overland Park Fire Department and Lenexa Fire Department crews responded to a call at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the Overland Towers Apartments in the 8500 block of Farley. As they worked to battle the flames and evacuate residents from the eight story building, firefighters found a woman deceased inside what they believe to be her apartment. Officials had not released the victim’s name as of Monday night.

The cause of the blaze is still under investigation, but fire officials indicate that they believe it started in the apartment unit where the deceased individual was found.

Two other residents of the apartment building suffered from minor smoke inhalation and were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Overland Towers primarily houses senior citizens and lower income residents. Crews were working to get the building cleared of smoke Thursday afternoon so that residents on most floors could return to their units. The second floor was kept closed off for longer than the rest of the building.

The fire department said managers of the apartment building were working to help find temporary housing for those displaced by the fire.

Video from the scene provided by the Overland Park Fire Department is below: