Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 12, 2017
Photo courtesy South Orchestra Supporters.

Shawnee Mission South’s Pops Orchestra Concert will benefit Raiders Helping Raiders. The Shawnee Mission South Orchestra’s annual Pops Concert returns Thursday, Dec. 14, and will give attendees a chance to enjoy the group’s music in an intimate setting and support South families at the same time. The popular event is held in the school’s cafeteria. During the concert, the South Orchestra Supporters booster club will be selling baked goods, with the proceeds going to Raiders Helping Raiders, a program that provides resources for South families in need around the holidays. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The event is free. All proceeds from food and drink sold are donated to Raiders Helping Raiders.

With days to go before ACA enrollment deadline, Shawnee Mission Health added to market plan. On Monday, just four days ahead of the Dec. 15 enrollment deadline, insurer Ambetter struck a deal with Shawnee Mission Health that will add its providers to the network on some plans. [Obamacare update: $0 premium plans and another hospital joins network — Kansas City Star]

