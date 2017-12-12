After 50 years, John’s Space Age Donuts will close for good next week

It’s the end of an era in downtown Overland Park.

Owner John Taylor, Jr., confirmed today that the John’s Space Age Donuts, the shop founded by his parents in 1967, will cease operations in the coming days. The plan is to keep churning out the apple fritters, custard filleds, and chocolate twists until their baking supplies run out.

“It’ll be sometime next week,” Taylor said.

Taylor told the Shawnee Mission Post in February that the family was looking to sell the business. And while Taylor had serious discussions with at least one potential buyer earlier this year, he said he had determined that it was simply time to hang up his apron.

“Fifty years,” he said. “That’s long enough.”

The store was founded by Taylor’s parents, John, Sr., and Velma. John, Jr., and his brother Rodney started pitching in soon after the shop opened. John, Jr., and his wife Brenda took over operations of the shop in the mid-1970s, though John, Sr., whose portrait hangs on the wall, was a presence behind the counter through the 1990s.