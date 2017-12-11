Thank You to our 1,466 subscribers

Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 11, 2017 7:21 am
Red_Bag_St_Ann

St. Ann students help families in need with Red Bag program. For more than 20 years now, St. Ann students have come together during the Christmas season to support kids in the foster care system who may not have anything to open during the holidays otherwise. Through the Red Bag Program, the students shop for new toys and clothing, wrap them, and put them in a huge red bag. St. Ann put together 166 red bags this year, more than any other organization in the metro.

Mother of SM South student who committed suicide hoping to bring more attention to issue. The mother of a Shawnee Mission South student who killed herself in 2015 is speaking up about the growing prevalence of teen suicide and efforts to discuss the problem after it affects a community. [Teen suicides are reaching record highs, forcing schools to ‘break the silence’ — Kansas City Star]

Prairie Village officer to carry Special Olympics torch. Prairie Village Police Sgt. Adam Taylor has been selected to help carry the Special Olympics Flame of Hope across Washington state next summer ahead of the games in Seattle. Taylor has volunteered with the Special Olympics Torch Run, raising money for the organization, for 18 years.

