Following vote to oust Hannes Zacharias, Stand Up Blue Valley rescinds endorsement of Klika

The group whose campaigning efforts have been largely credited with sweeping a wave of moderate Republicans into seats that had been held by conservatives in southern Johnson County has come out strongly against an official it endorsed in last year’s county commission races.

Stand Up Blue Valley on Friday issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that 3rd District County Commissioner Steve Klika had fallen far short of adequately explaining his vote to oust County Manager Hannes Zacharias.

“In the case of Steve Klika, District 3 County Commissioner, we are retracting our endorsement and noting our opposition to his vote in the strongest possible terms,” read the statement.

The group endorsed Klika last summer in his reelection bid, where he faced former state legislator and JCCC board of trustees member Ben Hodge, an outspoken proponent of conservative policies. Klika won the race 57-43.

Nearly a full week after the vote to oust Zacharias, which shocked county employees and residents, Klika became the seventh and final member of the commission to offer comment on the rationale behind his vote. But his explanation, which says that he was concerned the county had been “reactive and not proactive; more organizationally focused than citizen focused” did not include specifics. Nor, apparently, did he offer concrete examples in a discussion with Stand Up Blue Valley leaders.

“We contacted Mr. Klika and spoke with him at length about our concerns with his vote,” Stand Up Blue Valley’s statement said. “Mr. Klika’s answers to us, and in his (delayed) public statement, are concerningly vague.”

The full statement posted on the Stand Up Blue Valley Facebook page is below: