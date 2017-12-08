Thank You to our 1,464 subscribers

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Was ousting Hannes Zacharias the right move for Johnson County?

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 8, 2017 10:41 am · Comments
Hannes Zacharias, left, says the pledge of allegiance ahead of Thursday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting.

The decision of four members of the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners to terminate the contract of popular County Manager Hannes Zacharias last week sparked a drama that played out in the commission chambers yesterday. Despite a week’s worth of vocal efforts by a large contingent of county employees and residents urging the commissioners to reverse their decision, Michael Ashcraft, Mike Brown, Steve Klika and Jason Osterhaus held firm in the decision to replace Zacharias.

Do you think ousting Zacharias was the right move for Johnson County? Why or why not?




