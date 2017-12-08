Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,464 subscribers

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 8, 2017
Firefighters

Consolidated Fire District No. 2 breaks ground on new station adjacent to Prairie Village city hall. Consolidated Fire District No. 2 firefighters, board members and community leaders gathered Thursday to break ground on the department’s new fire station, which will be located behind Mission Road Bible Church. The new Station 23 will feature three bays for fire engines as well as a dedicated driveway that allows for egress onto Mission Road. The project will cost approximately $6 million.

Mission marks anniversary of Pearl Harbor attack, honors last living area survivor. Shawnee resident Dorwin Lamkin, now 95, was on hand yesterday as the city of Mission held its annual ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the Pearl Harbor attack. Lamkin is the sole remaining survivor of the attack in the Kansas City metro area. [KC area’s last living Pearl Harbor survivor recognized at ceremony in Mission — WDAF]

Shawnee Mission school board says it will review ACLU complaint regarding open forum policy after new members are seated. In a statement provided to the local press, incoming Shawnee Mission Board of Education president Brad Stratton says that the board will review the ACLU of Kansas’s request that it remove the restriction of comments regarding employees or board members from its new procedures manual after three new board members are seated in January. “As the Board continues its procedures, it will take the comments in the letter into consideration as it balances the privacy rights of individual students and employees with the free speech rights of individual citizens,” wrote Brad Stratton, who is current the board’s vice chair. “Due to the pending transition of board membership that will take place on January 8th, the board will review these procedures after the first of the year.” [ACLU sends letter of concern to SMSD that board meeting policy violates first amendment — WDAF]

