For kids facing the prospect of a not-too-happy holiday, Prairie Village’s Shop with a Cop provides an afternoon of cheer

A lot of legos. Some Xbox games. Toys for siblings. Gifts for moms and dads.

On Thursday, 10 area kids headed to the Target in Mission accompanied by members of the Prairie Village Police Department. With the help of the officers, the kids selected a slew of gifts — some for themselves, many for their loved ones.

“It’s just fun to watch the kids get what they want and let them have fun,” said Prairie Village Detective Sergeant Dan Stewart.

Now in its seventh year, Prairie Village’s “Shop with a Cop” program gives a group of kids whose families are going through difficult times the chance to put their troubles away, at least for an afternoon. With funds donated by the police department, the Prairie Village Foundation and Target, each of the kids get to go shopping for holiday gifts. After they check out, the group heads back to the police station, where the kids get to have dinner with police officers while a group of volunteers — many of them the spouses of police officers — wrap the presents the kids just purchased.

It’s a day that PVPD members have come to look forward to every year, says the department’s DARE officer Brian Wolf:

In addition to the gifts they got to choose, the kids get to take home an extra goodie back filled with gift items donated by local businesses.