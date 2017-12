It’s been four years since a musical tour of the halls of Shawnee Mission East went viral, attracting so much attention it was included in a commercial that aired during the Olympics.

Today, the school unveiled its update to the “lipdub” that took northeast Johnson County by storm.

In the 2013 video, the students sang along to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’.” For this iteration, they combined a selection of songs from theĀ 1960s through today.

So without further ado…