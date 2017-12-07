Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,458 subscribers

December 7, 2017
County Commission Chair Ed Eilert received the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce's Lifetime Acheivment award.

Overland Park Chamber of Commerce gives Ed Eilert lifetime achievement award. At its 50th anniversary luncheon yesterday, the Overland Park Chamber of Commerce honored former Overland Park mayor and current Johnson County Commission Chair Ed Eilert with a lifetime achievement award.

Shawnee Mission West band will play in London New Year’s Day parade. Musicians from Shawnee Mission West are preparing to take a trip across the Atlantic in the coming weeks to perform in the New Year’s Day parade in London. It’s the ninth time the Viking marching band has made the trip. [Shawnee Mission West bands heading to London for New Year’s Day parade for the ninth time — WDAF]

Indian Woods student selected for Starlight’s STAR of Tomorrow program. Indian Woods eighth grader Audrey Cauton is among the select group of young Kansas City performers to be chosen for Starlight Theatre’s STAR of Tomorrow troupe. The group will be performing across the metro area this month. [Indian Woods Student is STAR of Tomorrow — Shawnee Mission School District]

Canes, Cocoa and a Claus returns to Shawnee Indian Mission Friday. For the second year in a row, the city of Fairway will be hosting its Canes, Cocoa and a Claus event at the Shawnee Indian Mission. The free event features and after-dark candy cane hunt followed by cookies and hot cocoa and a chance to meet Santa. The event is free — but bring a flashlight for the candy cane hunt. Canes, Cocoa and a Claus begins will run 6 to 8 p.m. Friday.

