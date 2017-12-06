Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Thank You to our 1,458 subscribers

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 6, 2017 6:59 am · Comments
Greg Orman and his wife, Sybil, during a rally ahead of the 2014 Senate election.

Johnson Countian Greg Orman officially launches exploratory campaign for governor. Greg Orman, the Olathe businessman who challenged Sen. Pat Roberts as an independent in 2014, announced Monday night that he was launching an exploratory committee to run as an independent for Kansas governor. Tim Owens, the former Republican state senator from Overland Park, will serve as Orman’s campaign treasurer. [Independent Greg Orman officially sets in motion campaign for Kansas governor — Topeka Capital-Journal]

Rockhurst teacher fired over violating social media policy, school contacts FBI cyber crimes unit. After being made aware of contact with a student that violated the school’s social media policy, Rockhurst High School has fired social studies teacher Christopher Elmore. The school said it has contacted the Missouri Department of Social Services children’s division and the FBI cyber crime division. [Rockhurst High School teacher terminated for social media communications with student — Kansas City Star]

Committee charged with addressing Supreme Court ruling on Gannon case gets to work. The group of lawmakers tasked with exploring options for addressing the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling in the Gannon school finance case started their work this week, meeting at the capitol to review changes to the school finance formula that could address the court’s adequacy and equity requirements. [Kansas Lawmakers Launch Work On Response To School Finance Ruling — KCUR]

