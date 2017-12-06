Family of Merriam man killed in driveway says he was holding a $10 bill when Uber driver shot him

The father of Santos Thompson, the man killed in the driveway of the family’s Merriam home in August after getting into an argument with an Uber driver, said his son was not holding a weapon when he found his body moments after the shooting, but money.

“When I found our son on the driveway, six seconds…after I heard four bang, bang, bangs, our son had a ten dollar bill in his hand,” Ed Thompson told KCTV’s Kelli Taylor in an interview this week.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s office has announced that it does not intend to file charges in the case because Kansas’s “stand your ground” laws put a heavy burden on prosecutors to prove that a shooter was not acting in self defense. Details about what police found in their investigation into the incident are scant, as the district attorney’s office has rejected a request to release the police report, saying that Kansas law allows them to remain sealed.

Howe did tell the Shawnee Mission Post last week that it was prosecutors’ assessment that the shooter had felt threatened by Santos Thompson.

“What I can say is that for the individual that used deadly force, there was a reasonable belief on his part that he needed to use self defense,” Howe said.

In the KCTV interview, Ed Thompson said that the family had to put a baseball cap on Santos for his funeral because he had been shot in the head.

You can view the full story aired by KCTV Sunday night here.