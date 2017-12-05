Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Fairway city hall will be closed Thursday, Friday as staff move to new location. Fairway residents needing to do business at city hall are advised to try to get in today or tomorrow, as the current facility in the Fairway Office Park will be closed Thursday and Friday as movers relocate the city’s operations to its new home. Fairway’s new city hall, next to the police station at 5240 Belinder, will open Monday, Dec. 11 at 9 a.m.

Trial brought by Leawood couple seeking $7 million after being targeted for meritless marijuana search under way. Robert and Adlynn Harte, a couple whose Leawood home was raided by law enforcement in 2012 on suspicion that they were running a marijuana growing operation, filed a federal lawsuit earlier this year seeking $7 million in damages. The trial began in U.S. District Court Monday. [Swat-style raid in Leawood over tea leaves headed to court — KCTV]

Merriam moves pet registration online. Merriam residents no longer have to submit a hard copy of the city’s registration form for dogs and cats. The city pushed a new portal live this month that allows residents to complete their pet registrations online. [You can now register your pets online — Merriam]