Fire department puts burn ban in effect for Overland Park, Merriam, Shawnee

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 4, 2017 12:57 pm · Comments
Merriam is the only city in northeast Johnson County that still allows open leaf and limb burning.

The Overland Park Fire Marshal this afternoon has issued a burn ban for the cities of Overland Park and Merriam, saying that high winds and dry conditions have created dangerous conditions. The burn ban notice is below:

The Overland Park Fire Marshal is issuing an immediate burn ban for the cities of Overland Park and Merriam. Lack of moisture, low humidity and high winds are increasing the danger of rapid fire spread. For this reason, Fire Marshal Sweany is prohibiting open burning until further notice. All issued burn permits are temporarily suspended and
recreational fires are prohibited.

While Gas grilling is permissible, extreme caution is urged. Do not leave grills unattended. Be sure they are clear of combustibles and keep suppression nearby. Please refrain from using charcoal grills during this ban.

Improper disposal of smoking materials is always a fire risk, but with these conditions a carelessly discarded cigarette could lead to grass & brush fires or worse. Please completely extinguish spent smoking materials in a metal container with sand or water. Do not flick cigarette butts from your car window!

The Overland Park Fire Marshal will keep the ban in place until we receive appreciable precipitation. The Overland Park Fire Department greatly appreciates your cooperation and assistance during this burn ban. Please help us keep people and property safe.

Shawnee fire officials issued a fire ban Monday afternoon as well.

“The Shawnee Fire Department is issuing a burn ban for this week due to the dry conditions and high winds,” said Julie Breithaupt, Shawnee Communications Manager. “All issued burn permits for this week are void and residents can call (913) 631-1080 to reschedule their permit dates when the ban is lifted.”

