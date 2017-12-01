Thank You to our 1,445 subscribers

Pulse of Northeast Johnson County: Will the GOP tax bill help the middle class or the wealthy more?

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 1, 2017
Sen. Jerry Moran.

Once again, the eyes of the nation were fixed on Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran this week to see whether he would support a controversial bill brought forth by Republican leadership in the Senate. But unlike this summer, when Moran’s defection effectively scuttled the Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, this week he signaled he would support the Senate version of the tax bill despite his concerns about its impact on the deficit.

Debate about what impact the Republicans tax plan would have has been fierce in the lead up to the Senate’s expected vote on the bill Friday. Democrats have charged that its benefits to the middle class will be minor and short lived, with the bulk of the tax cuts going to the wealthy and corporations. Republicans have countered that the bill would give a boost to economic growth. (Rep. Kevin Yoder issued a set of “myths vs. facts” on the Republicans’ approach to tax cuts this week).

Which take do you believe? Will the Republicans’ tax cut bill be more beneficial to the middle class or to the wealthy?




