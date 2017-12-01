Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Merriam to dedicate new “Planting the Seeds” public art installation this evening. Merriam will dedicated its new Planting the Seeds sculpture by Colorado artist Christopher Weed tonight during its holiday celebration at the Merriam Marketplace. This is the second of five public art installations that will go in downtown Merriam as part of the city’s efforts to enhance its historic district. [Merriam to Dedicate Public Art on Friday — City of Merriam]

City Union Mission’s new thrift store now open in Shawnee. City Union Mission this week celebrated the opening of a new thrift store in Shawnee. The new City Thrift shop at 11225 Shawnee Mission Parkway is the organization’s largest. [New thrift store celebrates grand opening this week — Shawnee Dispatch]

Prairie Village native to sing at K-State college of engineering commencement. Prairie Village native Mark Ronning has been selected for the honor of being the vocalist at Dec. 9 commencement ceremony for K-State’s College of Engineering. Ronning is a bachelor’s candidate in electrical engineering at the school.

Businessman hopes to breathe new life into Homestead Country Club. A retired hospitality executive has made a significant investment in Homestead Country Club in Prairie Village and plans on major renovations and improvements in hopes of bringing membership back up to the levels it enjoyed in the mid-2000s. [Businessman puts hope on reviving Prairie Village country club — Kansas City Star]