Mission will look into idea of having Farm and Flower Market on weeknight evening in 2018

After three years of operation on Saturday mornings in the summer and fall, Mission is considering a potential change for its Johnson Drive Farm & Flower Market in 2018.

At a workshop Wednesday night during which staff gave a recap of the 2017 market season, members of the city council directed staff to talk to vendors about the idea of moving the market from Saturday mornings to a weeknight evening. While attendance and participation in the market for the 2017 season, the market’s third since opening in 2015, were in line with what the city saw in 2016, there was no significant growth to speak of in both shopper traffic and vendor participation. A survey fielded to market attendees found that other obligations on Saturday mornings were the biggest barrier to frequent attendance.

Staff analysis also found that with the increased prevalence of farmers markets as well as the availability of organic produce at grocery stores and through delivery services, the Mission market may need to find additional ways to distinguish itself.

Staff are expected to report back to council in the coming weeks on vendors’ reaction to the idea of moving the market from Saturday morning to a weeknight evening. They are also considering the idea of keeping the current Saturday morning schedule and adding a weeknight market once a month.

While a change in schedule is the biggest possible change being considered for 2018, other significant changes are possible for the future. The city has asked the council for input on the idea of shifting the market from its current location on Johnson Drive across from the building that houses Twisted Sisters Coffee to the Mission Gateway development if and when that project gets completed.