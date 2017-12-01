Thank You to our 1,445 subscribers

A look at the vote that led to the termination of Hannes Zacharias’s contract with Johnson County government

Posted by Jay Senter  · December 1, 2017 2:12 pm · Comments
Johnson County Government has posted video from Thursday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, which featured an unexpected vote against renewing County Manager Hannes Zacharias’s contract.

6th District Commissioner Mike Brown is the one who made the motion to terminate Zacharias’s contract Dec. 31. It was seconded by Jason Osterhaus, who has not responded to multiple inquires from us regarding the rationale for his vote.

You can see the interaction among the commissioners and the vote below:

