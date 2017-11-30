Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

District announces Broken Arrow principal Mike Brewer will be first principal at Lenexa Hills. The Shawnee Mission School District told employees this week that it would be moving Broken Arrow principal Mike Brewer to the new Lenexa Hills Elementary next year where he will become that school’s first principal. Brewer has been at Broken Arrow, which receives Title I funding, since 2014. Prior to that he worked in Liberty schools, where he was the director of elementary services.

Prairie Village police say holiday packages stolen from doorsteps. Prairie Village police are investigating the theft of holiday packages from two doorsteps in the vicinity of 75th Street and Rainbow earlier this week, and offering tips on how to make it harder for thieves to target your deliveries. [Package thieves target Prairie Village homes following Cyber Monday — KSHB]