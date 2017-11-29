Yoder nominates Shawnee Mission area students for placement at U.S. military academies

Rep. Kevin Yoder has nominated 30 young residents of his congressional district for placement at the United States Naval Academy, United States Military Academy and United States Air Force Academy.

Among the nominees are a number of area residents and natives, including:

Thomas Finn, Overland Park, Rockhurst High School (Naval Academy)

Ryan Fitzgerald, Leawood, Rockhurst High School (Naval Academy)

Jerad Habben, Shawnee, Shawnee Mission Northwest (Naval Academy)

Claire Ivey, Shawnee, graduated from Notre Dame de Sion High School, currently at United States Naval Preparatory School (Naval Academy)

Dennis Rice, Prairie Village, Shawnee Mission East High School (Military Academy)

Catherine McAlister, Fairway, graduate of Shawnee Mission East, currently at KU (Air Force Academy)

Camden Schieffer, Leawood, Rockhurst High School (Air Force Academy)

Patrick Sullivan, Westwood, Shawnee Mission East High School (Air Force Academy)

To be eligible for admission to the service academies, candidates must have the endorsement of a sitting member of the congress. Yoder’s office reviewed the applications of dozens of District 3 students before he interviewed a set of finalists.

“It’s an honor and a privilege to announce the nomination of 30 remarkable Kansans from the Third Congressional District to a United States Service Academy,” Rep. Yoder said. “Each man and woman nominated today represents distinguished character, scholarship, leadership, and service. I’m proud that these students are the future leaders of our country, and I wish them the best of luck as they seek an appointment to a U.S. Service Academy. Thank you all for your commitment to serving our nation.”

The application period for the 2019 service academies classes will open on May 1, 2018. Interested students can contact Susan Metsker in Rep. Yoder’s Overland Park office at 913-621-0832.