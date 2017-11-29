Thank You to our 1,440 subscribers

Shawnee Mission South theatre department gets in holiday spirit with ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 29, 2017 11:02 am · Comments
Rehearsal photos courtesy SM South theatre department.

The Shawnee Mission South theatre department is providing northeast Johnson County residents with a festive diversion as the holiday season gets underway with a production of “Miracle on 34th Street” that debuts tonight.

Through Saturday, the school with stage a performance of the classic holiday tale each night at 7:30 p.m. in the SM South Auditorium, 5800 W. 107th Street. Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door or online.

The play’s leading roles will be performed by:

  • Brennan Lumpkin (senior) as Kris Kringle
  • Jackson Peters (senior) as Fred Gayley
  • Abigail Hindle (senior) as Doris Walker
  • Isabel Welty as Doris’s daughter, Susan Welty.

Other featured performers include Ruthie Hasenleder (sophomore) as Shellhammer; Gabe Carter (senior) as Sawyer; Logan Stevens (junior) as Mr. Macy; Josiah Schools (senior) as Dr. Pierce; Erin Viets (senior) as Mara (attorney); and Michal Lackey as Judge Harper.

A full cast list is available here.

