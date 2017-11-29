Shawnee Mission South theatre department gets in holiday spirit with ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

The Shawnee Mission South theatre department is providing northeast Johnson County residents with a festive diversion as the holiday season gets underway with a production of “Miracle on 34th Street” that debuts tonight.

Through Saturday, the school with stage a performance of the classic holiday tale each night at 7:30 p.m. in the SM South Auditorium, 5800 W. 107th Street. Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door or online.

The play’s leading roles will be performed by:

Brennan Lumpkin (senior) as Kris Kringle

Jackson Peters (senior) as Fred Gayley

Abigail Hindle (senior) as Doris Walker

Isabel Welty as Doris’s daughter, Susan Welty.

Other featured performers include Ruthie Hasenleder (sophomore) as Shellhammer; Gabe Carter (senior) as Sawyer; Logan Stevens (junior) as Mr. Macy; Josiah Schools (senior) as Dr. Pierce; Erin Viets (senior) as Mara (attorney); and Michal Lackey as Judge Harper.

A full cast list is available here.