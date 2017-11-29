Shawnee Mission South theatre department gets in holiday spirit with ‘Miracle on 34th Street’

The Shawnee Mission South theatre department is providing northeast Johnson County residents with a festive diversion as the holiday season gets underway with a production of “Miracle on 34th Street” that debuts tonight.
Through Saturday, the school with stage a performance of the classic holiday tale each night at 7:30 p.m. in the SM South Auditorium, 5800 W. 107th Street. Tickets cost $10 and are available at the door or online.
The play’s leading roles will be performed by:
- Brennan Lumpkin (senior) as Kris Kringle
- Jackson Peters (senior) as Fred Gayley
- Abigail Hindle (senior) as Doris Walker
- Isabel Welty as Doris’s daughter, Susan Welty.
Other featured performers include Ruthie Hasenleder (sophomore) as Shellhammer; Gabe Carter (senior) as Sawyer; Logan Stevens (junior) as Mr. Macy; Josiah Schools (senior) as Dr. Pierce; Erin Viets (senior) as Mara (attorney); and Michal Lackey as Judge Harper.
