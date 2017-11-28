Planning managers looking for input on ways to improve pedestrian, bus stop access at 75th and Metcalf

Organizers from RideKC are looking for public input on how to improve pedestrian access and the bus stops at the intersection of 75th Street and Metcalf.

The intersection is one of the busiest in Overland Park, with thousands of vehicles passing through each day. RideKC’s bus service via the 401 Metcalf-Plaza, 404 Metcalf-Downtown and 475 Quivira-75th Street routes carry about 600 riders through the intersection each day, according to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority.

RideKC will host three public meetings next week to get input on the intersection and potential improvements. Each meeting will have a different focus:

5:30 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 5 open house to discuss challenges presented at 75th and Metcalf

5:30 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 6 open house to discuss possible solutions for improving the intersection at 75th and Metcalf

2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 7 open house to discuss recommendations for improving the intersection of 75th and Metcalf

All three meetings will be held at Kansas City Christian College, 7029 W. 74th Street.

Anyone with questions about the public meetings can contact KCATA planning manager Shawn Strate at 816-346-0349 or via email here.