Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

SM South teams take top two spots in Kansas State Eco meet. Students from SM South took the top two spots among the 39 teams competing in this year’s Kansas State Eco meet, an academic competition that tests knowledge of the state’s flora and fauna. Lauren Bridson, Madison Goerz, Hannah Klein and Max Ramsay made up the first place team. Each of those students received a $300 scholarship. Reagan Christie, Jack Householder, Harper Peck and Joseph Ward made up the second place team. They each received a $200 scholarship. [SM South Students Are State Eco Meet Champions — Shawnee Mission School District]

Democratic gubernatorial candidates to participate in forum tonight. Five of the candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Kansas governor will participate in a forum hosted by the Johnson County Young Democrats tonight at the Johnson County Central Resource Library. The forum will run from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Candidates Arden Anderson, Jack Bergeson, Jim Ward, Joshua Svaty and Robert Klingenberg are confirmed to participate.

Miege secures fourth straight 4A-1 title. Bishop Miege’s football program continued to blow through the competition in the state 4A-1 tournament, beating Andale 47-7 for its fourth straight title. [Champions again — PrepsKC]

Officers in Mission find woman fatally shot in car pulled over for speeding. Police officers from Overland Park and Mission who pulled a car over for speeding near I-35 and Antioch found a 28-year-old woman suffering from a fatal gunshot in the passenger seat. The shooting appears to have taken place in a parking garage outside the 7th Street Casino in Kansas City, Kan. The driver was attempting to transport the woman to Shawnee Mission Medical Center for treatment. [Lenexa woman dies after shooting near 7th Street Casino in KCK — KCTV]

Roeland Park councilwoman pens opinion piece on need for DCF reform. Roeland Park city councilwoman Becky Fast, who is also the s the executive director of the Kansas chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, penned a column for the Topeka Capital-Journal following the departure of Phyllis Gilmore from the Department for Children and Families on the need for more adequate funding for its services and high standards for social workers. [Becky Fast: Social work takes more than a good heart – Topeka Capital-Journal]