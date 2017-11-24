Roeland Park approves expenditure of $7,500 to create marketing materials for ‘The Rocks’ development

By Holly Cook

The Roeland Park city council this week unanimously approved spending $7,500 to create a rendering of mixed-use development opportunities at the abandoned former pool site, now referred to as the Rocks, for marketing purposes.

The rendering will tentatively depict a 90-room hotel, a 3,000 to 4,000 square foot restaurant, and an entertainment component that could include an extreme sports complex or movie theater. The image will also highlight Roeland Park’s proximity to Kansas City.

Mayor Joel Marquardt said the rendering will help developers see the full potential of the site and demonstrate how hotel occupants could have a city view.

So far the city has received letters of intent from Zip KC and the Sunflower Hotel Group, but no formal agreement is in place at this time. The city is currently focusing on continuing to prep the site and make it as shovel ready as possible, said assistant city administrator Jennifer Jones Lacy.

CBC Real Estate Group has requested Slaggie Architects perform the rendering.

CBC’s report notes the images are meant to “convey conceptual solutions” and “inspire a public/private relationship to develop this site.”

CBC has worked with the city to manage development at the Rocks and the northeast corner of Johnson Drive and Roe.

The city has been considering the creation of a new hotel tax that would generate around $75,000 a year in new revenue should a hotel ever be built on the site.