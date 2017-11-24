Thank You to our 1,433 subscribers

Roeland Park approves expenditure of $7,500 to create marketing materials for ‘The Rocks’ development

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 24, 2017 8:11 am · Comments
The site of the former Roeland Park pool is planned to become a new commercial development.

The site of the former Roeland Park pool is planned to become a new commercial development.

By Holly Cook

The Roeland Park city council this week unanimously approved spending $7,500 to create a rendering of mixed-use development opportunities at the abandoned former pool site, now referred to as the Rocks, for marketing purposes.

The rendering will tentatively depict a 90-room hotel, a 3,000 to 4,000 square foot restaurant, and an entertainment component that could include an extreme sports complex or movie theater. The image will also highlight Roeland Park’s proximity to Kansas City.

Mayor Joel Marquardt said the rendering will help developers see the full potential of the site and demonstrate how hotel occupants could have a city view.

So far the city has received letters of intent from Zip KC and the Sunflower Hotel Group, but no formal agreement is in place at this time. The city is currently focusing on continuing to prep the site and make it as shovel ready as possible, said assistant city administrator Jennifer Jones Lacy.

CBC Real Estate Group has requested Slaggie Architects perform the rendering.

CBC’s report notes the images are meant to “convey conceptual solutions” and “inspire a public/private relationship to develop this site.”

CBC has worked with the city to manage development at the Rocks and the northeast corner of Johnson Drive and Roe.

The city has been considering the creation of a new hotel tax that would generate around $75,000 a year in new revenue should a hotel ever be built on the site.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Development, Roeland Park

Comments

Comments

Related

The site plan for the new Bristol Highlands development in Lenexa.

Lenexa council approves plans for mixed-use development on long-vacant land at 83rd and Monticello

RP_Logos1

Roeland Park council narrows field of potential logos, debates merits of different fonts

Under the Edison proposal, the original part of Overland Park Presbyterian Church would remain intact, though the sanctuary would be torn down.

Council moves proposal for $48.5 million Edison district in downtown Overland Park forward

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.