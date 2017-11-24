Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

KCI airport redesign team will host community meeting in Johnson County. Kansas City, Mo., and the Edgemoor Team, which is leading the design process for the recently approved project to build a new terminal at KCI, announced that they will host at least one community input session in Johnson County. Though Johnson County voters had no way in whether the new terminal should be built, its residents account for more than 30 percent of local passengers, significantly more than come from Kansas City proper. [City Steps Up Efforts to Land Trans-Atlantic Air Service at KCI, Invites Johnson County to the Design Party — CityScene KC]

Lawrence High students who broke SM North mascot story win ‘Pulitzer of high school.’ Students from the Lawrence High School school newspaper The Budget learned this month that they had won a Pacemaker award from the National Scholastic Press Association. Among the big stories the student journalists broke over the past year was the Eastern Shawnee Tribe Oklahoma’s decision to reconsider the permission it had granted in 1992 for use of the Indian mascot at SM North. [Lawrence High student newspaper earns Pacemaker award, the Pulitzer of scholastic journalism — Lawrence Journal-World]