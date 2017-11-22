Yoga Gallery moving into space with Kansas School of Classical Ballet in downtown OP

A fixture on Santa Fe Drive for the past several years is making a very short move.

Yoga Gallery at 7941 Santa Fe Drive will move in with Kansas School of Classical Ballet at 7330 W 80th St. in the coming months.

In a message sent to Yoga Gallery clients last week, owners Patti Fuhrman and Mike Vessels said the move will provide a more comfortable space for yoga practice.

“The building is currently under renovation and the move won’t happen until after the first of the year. Our current studio is ours until our new space is ready or March 15, whichever comes first,” they wrote. “While we are sad to leave our current studio, we are so excited to create a beautiful new place for our community to call home. One that is quieter, warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer.”

Yoga Gallery initially opened in the Crossroads district of Kansas City, Mo., before relocating to a space in Mission for seven years. In May 2008, the business moved to its current location on Santa Fe Drive.