Thank You to our 1,430 subscribers

Westwood police, businesses help organize Thanksgiving dinners for families of KC youth in need

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 22, 2017 8:39 am · Comments
Westwood police dropped off the Thanksgiving meals with High Aspirations on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Westwood police.

Westwood police dropped off the Thanksgiving meals with High Aspirations on Tuesday. Photo courtesy Westwood police.

Earlier this month, Westwood police officers heard that some of the participants in the High Aspirations organization, which provides mentoring for local African American boys ages 8 to 18, were facing the prospect of a Thanksgiving Day with no Thanksgiving dinner.

So Chief Greg O’Halloran and staff stepped up to see if they could provide a happy holiday for the kids and their families. They asked the Westwood Walmart Neighborhood Market if they were be interested in donating to the cause. They eagerly jumped in, providing 15 turkey breasts, among other fare.

“The manager, Ken Richardson, and his team did all the shopping for us; truly putting a personal touch on each meal and made sure that there was plenty of food to feed at least 90 people,” O’Halloran said. “Ken even threw in cash out of his own pocket towards the project.”

Westwood’s Velvet Creme Popcorn chipped in as well, donating sweets for the families. With additional financial contributions from Westwood police, the group was able to provide a full Thanksgiving feast for families that wouldn’t have gotten to enjoy one otherwise. Westwood police officers delivered the meals to High Aspirations Tuesday.

“There are very few better ways to count your blessings this time a year than to have the opportunity to give to others,” O’Halloran said. “It was great to work with all of our community partners in this project.”

Walmart employees helped put the meals together and donated hundreds of dollars worth of food.

Walmart employees helped put the meals together and donated hundreds of dollars worth of food.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Good causes, Good news, Holidays, Police, Westwood

Comments

Comments

Related

Norman-Rockwells-Thanksgiving-Meal-1943

Happy Thanksgiving, northeast Johnson County

Police are looking for Jamie Merino-Hernandez in relation to the crash.

Shawnee police say man killed in October wreck was passenger, are looking for man who may have been in car

Construction crews set up scaffolding at Woodside Village in October as they began to make repairs to the building's poorly constructed exterior.

Woodside Village resident asks city to fine building owner; Westwood administrators say they’re reviewing options

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.