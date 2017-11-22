Westwood police, businesses help organize Thanksgiving dinners for families of KC youth in need

Earlier this month, Westwood police officers heard that some of the participants in the High Aspirations organization, which provides mentoring for local African American boys ages 8 to 18, were facing the prospect of a Thanksgiving Day with no Thanksgiving dinner.

So Chief Greg O’Halloran and staff stepped up to see if they could provide a happy holiday for the kids and their families. They asked the Westwood Walmart Neighborhood Market if they were be interested in donating to the cause. They eagerly jumped in, providing 15 turkey breasts, among other fare.

“The manager, Ken Richardson, and his team did all the shopping for us; truly putting a personal touch on each meal and made sure that there was plenty of food to feed at least 90 people,” O’Halloran said. “Ken even threw in cash out of his own pocket towards the project.”

Westwood’s Velvet Creme Popcorn chipped in as well, donating sweets for the families. With additional financial contributions from Westwood police, the group was able to provide a full Thanksgiving feast for families that wouldn’t have gotten to enjoy one otherwise. Westwood police officers delivered the meals to High Aspirations Tuesday.

“There are very few better ways to count your blessings this time a year than to have the opportunity to give to others,” O’Halloran said. “It was great to work with all of our community partners in this project.”