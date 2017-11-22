Roeland Park council narrows field of potential logos, debates merits of different fonts

By Holly Cook

Options for Roeland Park’s future branding continued to be whittled down Monday during the governing body workshop.

Choosing which font to feature within the logo was the main point of contention Monday. Councilmembers Tim Janssen, Michael Rhoades, Erin Thompson, and Teresa Kelly said they preferred the more modern, block-style font. Becky Fast, Ryan Kellerman, and Mayor Joel Marquardt indicated they preferred the retro-feel cursive font.

Councilmembers Sheri McNeil and Michael Poppa were absent from Monday’s meeting.

At a previous meeting councilors agreed to move forward with a concept incorporating a Roeland Park-style home, trees, and the wording “est 1951.” The design is meant to “evoke a sense of community and home.”

Kellerman said he preferred the retro font because it tied into the “est in 1951” text.

Rhoades said he preferred the modern font because it was more timeless.

When pressed for her input Lindsay French, graphic designer with Vireo, said she preferred the modern font and agreed that it has a more timeless look. French also pointed out it would be easier to read than the retro-feel look in reproductions.

French suggested using the block-style font on the “Roeland Park” and the retro font for the “est. in 1951.” Councilors generally agreed this would be a good compromise.

Vireo will provided iterations of concepts 3,5,9 and 10 for the council to review at their next workshop. Logo updates will mostly focus on variations with font but will also include some adjustments to trees and coloring.

The concepts reviewed by the council Monday are below: