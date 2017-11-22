Thank You to our 1,430 subscribers

Retired Hallmark executive Dan Roh appointed to fill remainder of Amy Slater’s term on Lenexa council

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 22, 2017 9:20 am · Comments
After being appointed by Mayor Michael Boehm, Dan Roh was sworn on to the Lenexa City Council Tuesday. Photo courtesy city of Lenexa.

A recent retiree of Hallmark Cards will fill the unexpired terms of well-known Lenexa councilwoman Amy Slater, who stepped down from her Ward 3 seat in September on account of getting married and moving out of the city.

Dan Roh will serve the remaining two years of Slater’s term. Roh spent 35 years at Hallmark before retiring in 2015. During his career there, he worked in leadership roles in e-commerce and consumer services. He currently teaches classes about supply chain management as an adjunct professor at the University of Kansas.

Roh holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and an MBA from Rockhurst University. He and his wife Carla Allenstein have lived in Lenexa for more than three decades.

