Just 5 months after opening, Billy Sims BBQ closes its Regency Park location in OP

If you had Billy Sims BBQ on your “to try” list of restaurants, it appears that you’ve missed your chance.

Less than five months after the first Sims location in the metro opened at Overland Park’s Regency Park center, the restaurant has closed. A sign in the window of the OP location says that the restaurant is moving. “Visit us soon in Gardner,” the sign reads.

Founded by Sims, who won the Heisman trophy as a running back for the Oklahoma Sooners in the 1970s and played four years in the NFL for the Detroit Lions, the restaurant is known for its smoked-on-site meats and sides. Sims visited the Overland Park location in late June for the grand opening celebrations.

The chain has more than 50 locations across Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, Iowa, Michigan and Kansas, but the Overland Park location was the only one in the KC metro.

Regency Park has seen a number of prominent business closures in recent years, with Romano’s Macaroni Grill among the most notable in recent months. The property owners are petitioning the city to get a 1 percent Community Improvement District sales tax approved for the center to help fund the redevelopment of the center.