Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Mission hosting fifth annual “Burn Before the Turkey” workout morning of Thanksgiving Day. If you’re looking for a way to justify that second piece of pecan pie after Thanksgiving dinner on Thursday, the city of Mission has got you covered. The city will host the fifth annual “Burn Before the Turkey” community workout at the Sylvester Powell, Jr., Community Center Thursday from 8 to 9 a.m. The event is free and open to the public, but organizers ask that you bring three non-perishable food items to donate to the food pantry for admission. You can find more information here.

Free holiday light shows at OP’s Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead start Thursday. Overland Park’s Deanna Rose Children’s Farmstead will offer a free 38-minute holiday light show for the fifth year in a row starting Thanksgiving night and running through Jan. 7. The shows start daily at 5 p.m. and run through 11 p.m. The display is arranged around the main entrance to the park, so attendees can watch from their cars. Music on 90.5 FM is synchronized to the lights. More info is here.