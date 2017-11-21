Thank You to our 1,426 subscribers

Merriam Park students’ vision for a trip to the bottom of the sea earns it a spot among finalists in Battle of the Brains competition

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 21, 2017 8:50 am · Comments
Merriam Park instructional coach Dustin Springer and principal Cho Druen celebrate with students after learning they were finalists in this year's Battle of the Brains competition. Photo via Merriam Park Elementary on Twitter.

Merriam Park instructional coach Dustin Springer and principal Cho Druen celebrate with students after learning they were finalists in this year’s Battle of the Brains competition. Photo via Merriam Park Elementary on Twitter.

Coming face-to-face with a giant humpback whale. Darting between the stinging tentacles of a jelly fish. Climbing up a wall of sea coral.

These are just some of the features a team of Merriam Park Elementary students envision for a new exhibit at Science City in Union Station. And their creative approach to providing an educational experience about life in the sea has earned them a spot among the finalists in this year’s Battle of the Brains competition.

Sponsored by Burns & McDonnell, the annual STEM challenge asks area students to come up with ideas for Science City exhibits. Student teams are competing for $155,000 in grant money to fund science, technology, engineering and math programs in their schools. And the winning team will have its exhibit constructed at Science City.

The Merriam Park students found out last week that their exhibit concept, “Journey to the Abyss,” was among just 20 proposals selected as finalists from among the 800 entries this year. Here’s a video summarizing their vision for the undersea-exploration exhibit:

Merriam Park was the only Shawnee Mission school to make the finalists list.

The contest has now moved to the voting phase, where area residents can show their support for the exhibit they’d like to see built. People are able to cast one vote every 24 hours through Nov. 24. You can vote for the Merriam Park project here.

FROM OUR SPONSORS:
Comment
Categories : Awards and honors, Merriam Park, Schools

Comments

Comments

Related

1889 Pizza Napoletana Owner Jason Kolich took a special class in Italy to learn the finer points of authentic Neapolitan pizza crafting.

NEJC Chamber honors 1889 Pizza Napoletana, Casey’s Auto, CFD2 chief at annual gala

Brian_Cappy

SM East theatre commemorating 60 years of performances with ‘legacy seats’

A spread from the SM South yearbook documenting The Who's 1967 performance.

Half a century ago, The Who rocked SM South’s gymnasium

Local Business Updates

Local Businesses & Organizations

Archives

Commenting PolicyPrivacy Policy

© 2017 Post Publishing, Inc.

Want to share news with us? Call 913-626-6273 or email [email protected].

All rights reserved. No photos published on this site may be used without the explicit written permission of Post Publishing, Inc.