Overland Park crews battle 2 house fires in northern part of the city Monday morning

Posted by Jay Senter  · November 20, 2017 1:40 pm · Comments
Fire crews battling the blaze at the home on W. 91st Street. Photo via OPFD.

It was a busy morning for Overland Park fire crews in the northern part of the city Monday. Firefighters responded to a house fire in the 10100 block of W. 91st Street around 10 a.m. and then were called to another house first in the 7100 block of Reeds less than an hour later. A full news release from OPFD Media Manager Jason Rhoades is below:

Shortly after 10 a.m. crews from Overland Park Fire responded to a house fire call in the 10100 block of west 91st street. First units on the scene reported heavy fire showing from the second floor of a two story, single family home. The resident was reported out safely.

Firefighters launched an aggressive interior fire attack, while additional crews searched the home to confirm everyone was out. Crews brought the fire under control in less than 15 minutes. The fire significantly damaged the second floor and attic and the entire home suffered smoke damage.

The adult male resident suffered minor burns to his hand and was evaluated at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The resident will stay with relatives.

Then, shortly before 11 a.m. as crews were demobilizing from the fire scene, another fire call came in for the 7100 block of Reeds in northern Overland Park. Crews from Overland Park Fire and Consolidated Fire Dist. #2 responded and found an electrical fire in the attic of a single story home. The occupant was out safely. Firefighters exposed the ceiling members to find charing and smoke near an electrical junction box above the kitchen. They quickly extinguished the fire and called KCP&L to disconnect power to the home. Crews had the fire under control in a matter of minutes, but the home suffered minor fire damage to the attic and kitchen ceiling. No injuries are reported and fire investigators believe an electrical problem caused the fire. Three adults are displaced and will stay with family.

Categories : Fires, Overland Park

