Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Lenexa city administrator earns top honor from Kansas Association of City/County Management. Lenexa City Administrator Eric Wade, who has presided over implementation of the city’s Civic Center vision over the past several years, this week was named the winner of the 2017 Buford Watson, Jr. Award for Excellence in Public Management from the Kansas Association of City/County Management. Wade has been the top administrator in Lenexa since 2004. Prior to that, he held administration positions in Johnson County government and with the city of Merriam.

Mission Woods Democrat Jay Sidie facing stiff challenge for repeat of nomination in congressional race. The Star’s Steve Kraske takes a look at the crowded field for the Democratic nomination for Rep. Kevin Yoder’s seat, and says the party’s nominee from 2016 may have a hard time getting through. [Jay Sidie faces a tougher road to the Democratic nomination in Kansas’ 3rd District — Kansas City Star]

Shawnee Mission Health negotiating to be included in ACA plan networks. Shawnee Mission Health and Olathe Health are both negotiating with Johnson County’s ACA insurance plan providers to be included in their networks for 2018 subscribers. The University of Kansas Health System had initially be left off the coverage network for the plans as well, but announced this week that it had reached a deal with Centene to be included in Ambetter plans. [KC hospitals negotiate to regain ACA coverage — Kansas City Business Journal]