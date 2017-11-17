Gregory Paul Wright pleads guilty to premeditated murder of Monica Lee in Shawnee in 2016

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced on Thursday that Gregory Paul Wright II, 55, has pleaded guilty to the murder of Monica Lee, in Shawnee in 2016.

Shawnee police found Lee already deceased when they went to her home at the Arbor Square Apartments near 75th Street and Quivira on May 9, 2016, after receiving a call requesting officers check on her welfare. In the days that followed, police issued a call for the public’s assistance locating Wright, who was believed to be living with Lee, who was 44, in the apartment at the time with a third person. Police in Virginia Beach, Vir., located Wright and arrested him on June 13, 2016. He had stolen Lee’s 2004 Honda Civic and used it to flee the Kansas City area.

In February, Wright entered a plea of not guilty in the case, and was ordered by a Johnson County District Court judge to stand trial in the case. He changed his course on Thursday, pleading guilty to premeditated first degree murder. Wright will be sentenced on Jan. 10, 2018.