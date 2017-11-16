Northeast Johnson County morning roundup

Shawnee Mission Health joins MD Anderson cancer network. The Houston-based MD Anderson Cancer Center and Shawnee Mission Health announced this week that the Merriam-based health system is the 17th member of the MD Anderson Cancer Network. The affiliation marks a milestone for Shawnee Mission Health, which just opened its cancer center four years ago. [Shawnee Mission Health Now A Member of MD Anderson Cancer Network — KCUR]

“Small government” has big transparency problems, says NEJC Rep. Stephanie Clayton. Interviewed as part of the Kansas City Star’s weeklong investigation into the lack of transparency in Kansas government institutions, Rep. Stephanie Clayton said the lack of resources that state agencies have as a result of budget cuts make it harder for them to process open records requests. “That’s what small government looks like: Secretive, sneaky government… Maybe we need to start funding these entities so they can be open,” Clayton told the Star. [Lawmakers call for major reform in Kansas after Star series on state’s culture of secrecy — Kansas City Star]

Jean Van Harlingen painting donated to city of Merriam. A Palm Springs, Calif., man has donated a painting by internationally known artists and former Merriam resident Jean Van Harlingen. The painting, “Lacing Future Histories,” now hangs in the Irene B. French Community Center entryway. [Local Artist’s Work Donated to IBFCC — City of Merriam]

KU Health System added to Ambetter plans on ACA marketplace. Centene Corp. and the University of Kansas Health System have cut a last minute deal that will open up KU’s network of providers to Johnson and Wyandotte County residents who purchase Ambetter insurance plans on the ACA marketplace. KU and Shawnee Mission Health had been left off the plans offered in the two Kansas counties, leaving many local residents scrambling to find a way to stay insured and keep their current providers. [KU Health System lands deal to provide ACA coverage — Kansas City Business Journal]