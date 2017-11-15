SM East’s Braasch named finalist for 2017 Simone Award; honors for NEJC players roll in

SM East senior Milton Braasch is among the players vying for the top honor in Kansas City high school football.

Organizers of the annual Thomas A. Simone Awards announced the ballots for this year’s honors on Tuesday, and Braasch, a running back who factored heavily into the Lancers’ offense the past two seasons, was among the 10 finalists for the Simone Award, given to the top player in the metro. He is the only Shawnee Mission student to be nominated for the five annual Simone awards this year (the Simone Award, the Fontana Award, the Buchanan Award, the Bell Award and the Taylor Award).

Braasch was also named co-MVP in the Sunflower League by league coaches this week. He shares the honor with Lawrence quarterback Dante Jackson.

Among the other Shawnee Mission players to get All Sunflower recognition are: