SM East’s Braasch named finalist for 2017 Simone Award; honors for NEJC players roll in

SM East senior Milton Braasch is among the players vying for the top honor in Kansas City high school football.
Organizers of the annual Thomas A. Simone Awards announced the ballots for this year’s honors on Tuesday, and Braasch, a running back who factored heavily into the Lancers’ offense the past two seasons, was among the 10 finalists for the Simone Award, given to the top player in the metro. He is the only Shawnee Mission student to be nominated for the five annual Simone awards this year (the Simone Award, the Fontana Award, the Buchanan Award, the Bell Award and the Taylor Award).
Braasch was also named co-MVP in the Sunflower League by league coaches this week. He shares the honor with Lawrence quarterback Dante Jackson.
Among the other Shawnee Mission players to get All Sunflower recognition are:
- SM Northwest wide receiver Hayden Goodpaster, First Team All Sunflower
- SM East offensive lineman Justin Finnigan, First Team All Sunflower
- SM East kicker Parker Willis, First Team All Sunflower
- SM East defensive lineman PJ Spencer, First Team All Sunflower
- SM Northwest defensive lineman Travis Morrison, First Team All Sunflower
- SM East linebacker Tyler Stottle, First Team All Sunflower
- SM West running back Kirby Grigsby, Second Team All Sunflower
- SM East offensive lineman Clarence Miller, Second Team All Sunflower
- SM North offensive lineman Talbot Ebberts, Second Team All Sunflower
- SM West offensive lineman Dante Smith-Posey, Second Team All Sunflower
- SM South offensive lineman Tony Thomas, Second Team All Sunflower
- SM East linebacker Cooper Walton, Second Team All Sunflower
- SM Northwest linebacker John Hanneman, Second Team All Sunflower
- SM East defensive back Isaiah Wright, Second Team All Sunflower
- SM South defensive back Hunter Carpenter, Second Team All Sunflower